DNR: Boat responsibly over holiday, summer season

It’s National Safe Boating Week, and thousands of boaters are expected to hit the water this Memorial Day Weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket could save your life.

It is human nature to think drowning can't happen to you. The majority of people who drown in boating accidents know how to swim but become incapacitated in the water such as being injured or unconscious, exhausted or weighed down by clothing.

So far this year, six people have died in boating incidents, and another 22 people died in 2020. Operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness and speeding are the four leading causes of tragic watercraft crashes, and the leading cause of death is drowning.

“Safety is an important part of water fun. Most drowning victims on Wisconsin waterbodies were not wearing life jackets,” said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator. “Wisconsin rivers and lakes can be relaxing and family-friendly places to spend a summer day when you put safety first and respect for the water.”

The department does not track all drownings – only those fatalities linked to the use of a recreational activity item, such as a boat, kayak or canoe. Boating incident reports to date for 2021 and previous years are available online here.