DNR continues partnership with USDA to manage wolf conflicts

To receive conflict prevention assistance and for compensation eligibility, public hunting access during the Wisconsin wolf harvest is required on private lands where wolf hunting and trapping is feasible.

Funding for wolf depredation compensation payments will transfer from the DNR’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program to revenue generated from the sale of wolf hunting licenses and applications.

Claims for missing calves are now limited to reimbursement of up to five missing calves for each verified depredation. (There was no limit in place previously.)

The department will continue to make wolf conflict information available to the public in a timely manner through the DNR’s website. Visit dnr.wi.gov and search “wolf depredation.”

Notification will also be sent to those who subscribe to the department’s wolf depredation update list. Information includes an interactive map with general locations of all verified wolf conflicts, an annual table listing of all reported conflicts and the establishment of wolf caution areas at pet and hunting dog depredations sites.

The department and our partner, USDA-Wildlife Services, remain committed to assisting individuals who experience conflicts with wolves. Wolf conflicts should be reported as soon as possible to USDA-Wildlife Services by calling 1-800-228-1368 (in-state) or 715-369-5221 in northern Wisconsin and by calling 1-800-433-0663 (in-state) or 920-324-4514 in southern Wisconsin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0