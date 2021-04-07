DNR: Ojibwe spring harvest season underway

In 1983, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled – in what is commonly known as the Voigt Decision – that the 19th-century treaties had retained off-reservation hunting, fishing, and gathering rights for the Ojibwe in the Ceded Territory, including the right to catch fish by spearing and netting.

Interfering With Tribal Rights

It is illegal to interfere or attempt to interfere with tribal members who are exercising treaty rights, including the spring harvest of walleye. Prohibited conduct against any tribal member includes, but is not limited to, stalking, obstructing access to lakes, recklessly operating watercraft, creating hazardous wakes, threatening violence and committing acts of violence.

“The DNR is committed to making sure all tribal spring harvest seasons are safe and enjoyable,” Cole said. “The Ojibwe spring harvest which includes spearfishing is an integral and respected part of Wisconsin’s history. The DNR is actively engaged with tribal law enforcement officers to protect tribal rights not only for the upcoming season but for generations to come.”