DNR: Protect turtles on the move

With turtle nesting season soon underway, state conservation biologists and highway officials are joining forces to encourage Wisconsinites to hatch a brighter future for slow-moving, slow-growing turtles by taking a few simple steps.

Most of Wisconsin's 11 turtle species breed in late May through June and often cross roads to lay their eggs in nests on higher ground. Turtles getting run over by cars is a leading cause of the decline in turtle numbers in Wisconsin. The predation of turtle nests by raccoons, skunks and coyotes is another major problem.

Because some species – such as wood turtles and Blanding’s turtles – take 12 to 20 years to reach reproductive maturity, the death of even one female turtle a year can take a big toll.

To protect turtle populations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are asking people to protect turtles on the move. Follow these protective actions from now through the end of June, when the nesting season ends:

• Drive with caution near wetlands and rivers. Slow down, be alert and reduce distractions.

• Report roadways where turtles are crossing or are dead on the road. Fill in the short online form on DNR’s Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program website.