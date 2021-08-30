DNR: Safely, humanely evict bats from buildings through May

Effective exclusion efforts should target time periods in the fall and spring where temperatures are consistently above 50°F as bats are generally active at temperatures above that level.

To permanently and humanely evict bats from structures, one-way venting devices should be installed at the primary entries/exits for 7-10 days in addition to sealing up secondary holes, cracks and crevices that may allow entry into a structure. Primary entries should be closed after a one-way venting device has been in place for 7-10 days and bats are out of the building.

Protections For Bat Populations Decimated By White-Nose Syndrome

Little brown bats and big brown bats, along with northern long-eared bats and eastern pipistrelles (also known as tricolored bats), are all threatened species in Wisconsin and receive legal protection, including the ban on exclusions during maternity seasons.

These four bat species hibernate in caves and mines in the winter and have been decimated by the deadly bat disease white-nose syndrome.

White-nose syndrome does not affect humans but causes a fungus to grow on bats’ noses and skin, disrupting normal hibernation patterns and burning up the energy needed to get them through long Wisconsin winters.