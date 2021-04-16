DNR seeking public comment on Fall 2021 wolf harvest season

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced it is seeking public input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin. The DNR simultaneously requests public comment on the fall 2021 wolf harvest season through the same online input tool.

The public comment period will be open from April 15 to May 15 during which the online input tool will available on the DNR Wolf management plan webpage.

As part of the management plan revision process, the DNR will convene a Wolf Management Plan Committee (WMPC). Ahead of the summer WMPC meetings, the DNR encourages the public to provide input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin.

Following the public comment period on wolf management’s future in Wisconsin, the WMPC will provide input to the DNR for developing an updated wolf management plan. The committee will comprise stakeholder groups, including hunting/trapping organizations, wolf advocacy/education organizations and agricultural/ranching organizations. The DNR also reserves additional seats on the WMPC for invited tribal and governmental agencies, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and DNR technical staff support.