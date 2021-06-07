DNR seeking public input on Great Lakes beach listings

To maintain Wisconsin’s eligibility for funding under the federal Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, state programs must provide an opportunity for public comment when changes to the list or monitoring program occur.

With these funds, all Wisconsin beaches along the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior shorelines are identified and prioritized for water quality monitoring. A beach is defined as any place that the public has recreational access to the water, regardless of whether the location is used for swimming. Boat launches, some natural areas and private beaches available to the public are included.

The federal funding allows communities with Great Lakes beaches to monitor for elevated levels of Escherichia coli (commonly referred to as E. coli), which is a bacterium that can cause illness if ingested. This monitoring data helps local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and to notify the public so that beach visitors can make informed choices about swimming at the beach.

Changes To Wisconsin Beach Health Website And Database