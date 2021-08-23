DNR to host Inaugural Waterfowl Hunters Expo Aug. 28

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and waterfowl conservation organizations will host the inaugural Waterfowl Hunters Expo on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

This outdoor, family- and dog-friendly Expo will allow hunters to engage with the latest experts and technologies ahead of the Wisconsin migratory bird seasons. DNR migratory game bird biologist Taylor Finger will also be available to answer waterfowl questions.

The Expo will feature the 2021 Wisconsin Duck and Goose Calling Championships, a fastest-retriever contest, judging for the 2022 waterfowl stamp contest and a chance for hunters to showcase their rigs. In addition, the Expo will include hands-on exhibits and booths from industry experts, habitat managers and waterfowl scientists.

General admission is $10 and military, veteran and first-responder tickets are $8. Children under 12 and dogs on lead attend free. Check the Expo’s admissions webpage for more information on dog attendance policies.

Learn more about the Waterfowl Hunters Expo on the event website. For more information about migratory birds in Wisconsin, visit the DNR Waterfowl Hunting webpage.

