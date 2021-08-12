DNR: Use a treestand harness this hunting season

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds those participating in the upcoming deer hunting season to use treestands safely.

According to surveys, one-quarter of bowhunters have experienced a fall or near fall from an elevated stand. However, less than half of Wisconsin deer hunters use a safety harness every time they climb.

Hunters should include harnesses in their routine if they plan to hunt above the ground regardless of hunting with a ladder stand, a tower stand or a hang-on stand. Published research indicates risky climbing behavior can catch up with hunters the longer they hunt.

Hunters should always use a full-body harness, also known as a fall-arrest system. Hunters should also follow the basic rules of treestand safety:

• Connect your harness to your tether line and keep your tether line short.

• Always have three points of contact while climbing into and out of the treestand: Two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand at all times.

• Always use a haul line to raise and lower your unloaded firearm or bow into and out of the stand. You can also use a separate haul line for other things, like a heavy backpack.