DOJ, Office of Children's Mental Health partner to help youth in crisis

MADISON, Wis. – The Office of Children’s Mental Health (OCMH) and Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the Mental Health Crisis Card—a valuable tool to help kids in a mental health crisis.

“These cards will help children in crisis get the support they need quickly,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Wisconsin DOJ’s Office of School Safety is proud to be partnering with the Office of Children’s Mental Health on this important resource.”

“Tools like the mental health crisis card help individuals to be advocates for themselves even when they are in crisis and can help to de-escalate tense situations,” said First Lady Kathy Evers, “Adding the school safety “Speak Up, Speak Out” tip line information makes it an even more comprehensive resource. Addressing the mental health needs of students in our state is a significant priority, and it is wonderful when state agencies collaborate on projects like this to make resources easily accessible.”