Donated face shields help keep labs open, students safe

“Students use the face shields often and appropriately to ask for help with the microscopes and other experiments,” Grant said. “The design is very clever. I personally find them very comfortable.”

Students make observations from histology slides and organ specimens. They also perform weekly experiments; recently they determined blood types from samples.

Students gear up

Students like Erin Hongerholt also wear face masks under the shields and, when working with chemicals, safety glasses as well. She wears prescription glasses too, giving her four face coverings at times.

All of that can cause some fogging, she said, but she’s dealing with it.

“I like that we can still go to labs. It never hurts to be too careful,” said Hongerholt, a first-year student from St. Charles, Minn., who is majoring in entertainment design.

In the Jarvis Hall Tech Wing woods lab, Professor Jerry Johnson requires masks, shields and safety glasses, the latter because of the heavy machinery being used and because lab work sometimes requires close contact.

Like in Grant’s biology course, the woods lab is being used this semester by students from a variety of majors.