Downtown Menomonie Inc. seeks public input for future plans

Downtown Menomonie is a non-profit, charitable organization that works together with downtown property owners and business owners to build a strong and vibrant downtown commercial district. We recognize that small businesses are the heart of downtown; and they thrive with ongoing resources for networking and support. The organization is made up of one paid staff member and twelve volunteer Board Members. Those invested in the organization are seeking public input in what the organization’s goals should be for the next five years.

A short survey can be found at downtownmenomonie.com/survey and on Facebook. Downtown Menomonie Inc., is an accredited Main Street Community that works with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp to achieve its mission to enhance the vitality of Downtown Menomonie by supporting downtown as a community, historic and economic center. “We are looking to not only continue our successes but improve on our faults,” said Dustyn Dubuque, Executive Director, “we have a survey to the downtown business owners and property owners, but we also want to hear from those who live in Menomonie and love their downtown. We know what an important part of Menomonie the downtown is, this survey will help our organization make it better.”