Downtown Menomonie to host Ladies' Night Out Thursday

Celebrate summer with a fun evening out with your friends! Visit downtown Menomonie on Thursday, April 21 for the popular event: Ladies Night Out. Be ready to celebrate spring and shop at your favorite small business for a chance to win additional prizes or discounts. The event runs from 11:00pm to 8:00pm throughout the downtown. Each store will be designated with a pink wind sock displayed in the front of their business.

Whether you are interested in boutiques, locally made artisan items, antiques, an independent book seller, games, visiting a spa, The Mabel Tainter, or finding the perfect meal; we have it in downtown Menomonie! Over 25 stores will be represented. Always remember to shop small and support wonderful small business owners.

Enter to win nearly $1,000 in prizes by visiting participating locations! Prizes will be displayed in the window of Lifestyle Nutrition.

For more information contact Downtown Menomonie at director@mainstreetmenomonie.org or call us at 715-235-2666.

