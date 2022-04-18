 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Menomonie to host Ladies' Night Out Thursday

Downtown Menomonie celebrates spring with Ladies Night Out

Two women pose in front of Estilo Salon in downtown Menomonie for a photo Thursday. Many downtown Menomonie businesses celebrated spring on sunny Thursday by opening their doors, hosting special hours and and offering deals to dozens of women who attended the "Spring Fling"-themed annual Ladies Night Out. Nearly $1,000 in prizes were given away during the event, hosted by Downtown Menomonie, Inc.

 SARAH SEIFERT, The News

Celebrate summer with a fun evening out with your friends! Visit downtown Menomonie on Thursday, April 21 for the popular event: Ladies Night Out. Be ready to celebrate spring and shop at your favorite small business for a chance to win additional prizes or discounts. The event runs from 11:00pm to 8:00pm throughout the downtown. Each store will be designated with a pink wind sock displayed in the front of their business.

Whether you are interested in boutiques, locally made artisan items, antiques, an independent book seller, games, visiting a spa, The Mabel Tainter, or finding the perfect meal; we have it in downtown Menomonie! Over 25 stores will be represented. Always remember to shop small and support wonderful small business owners.

Enter to win nearly $1,000 in prizes by visiting participating locations! Prizes will be displayed in the window of Lifestyle Nutrition.

For more information contact Downtown Menomonie at director@mainstreetmenomonie.org or call us at 715-235-2666.

