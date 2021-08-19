Dunn County awarded $9,000 in federal emergency funds

Dunn County has been chosen to receive $9,115 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board chaired by Christine Kistner, Dunn County Department of Human Services, and made up of members from the faith community, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, West CAP, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, Dunn County government, United Way of Dunn County, Menomonie Police Department, and Salvation Army will determine how the funds awarded to Dunn County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.