Dunn County Emergency Food and Shelter program announces $15,000 in available grants

United Way of Dunn County will administer $14,495 of federal funds for Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) to supplement and expand on-going efforts of nonprofit and government agencies providing shelter, food and supportive services throughout the county. Organizations wishing to receive funds must apply no later than March 11 by 5:00 p.m.
Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds assist local organizations dedicated to feeding, sheltering, and providing critical resources to people with economic emergencies, including our nation's hungry and homeless populations. These funds are for people with non-disaster related emergencies and can be used for a broad range of services, including mass shelter, mass feeding, food pantries and food banks, utility bill payments to prevent cut-offs, rent/mortgage payments to prevent evictions/foreclosures, and transition assistance from shelters to stable living conditions.
United Way of Dunn County has been designated to provide administrative support for EFSP’s fund distribution through a local board of community volunteers, which is responsible for making disbursement decisions among local emergency food and shelter programs that apply for funds. This funding will supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for expenses incurred through all of 2020.
The Local Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. Dunn County’s Local Board of the EFSP is facilitated by Jennifer Thatcher, executive director of United Way of Dunn County and consists of representatives from the faith community, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, West CAP, Stepping Stones of Dunn County, Dunn County government, and Salvation Army.
The Local Board is also responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- Be private, voluntary nonprofits with a voluntary board or units of government;
- Be eligible to receive federal funds (past EFSP participation is not a requirement);
- Have a DUNS Number and a FEIN;
- Maintain a checking account in the organization’s name for EFSP deposits;
- Pay vendors directly within 90 days for services provided;
- Practice non-discrimination;
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
EFSP APPLICANTS
All agencies applying for EFSP funds must provide their DUNS number and FEIN in their applications. Failure to provide these numbers will prevent or delay the release of funds to agencies. The numbers may be obtained, as follows:
Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) Number: DUNS numbers are issued by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) at no cost. Click to apply for DUNS.
Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN): FEIN numbers are issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at no cost. Learn how to apply for a FEIN online.
Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for funds. Current or former EFSP participation is not required for participation.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
- Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;
- Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household;
- One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;
- Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service; and
- Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.
The National EFSP Board has prepared a webinar, Overview and Guidance, Phases 37, 38 and CARES, Calendar Year 2020, to provide additional information to interested agencies.