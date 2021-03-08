Dunn County Emergency Food and Shelter program announces $15,000 in available grants

United Way of Dunn County will administer $14,495 of federal funds for Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) to supplement and expand on-going efforts of nonprofit and government agencies providing shelter, food and supportive services throughout the county. Organizations wishing to receive funds must apply no later than March 11 by 5:00 p.m.

Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds assist local organizations dedicated to feeding, sheltering, and providing critical resources to people with economic emergencies, including our nation's hungry and homeless populations. These funds are for people with non-disaster related emergencies and can be used for a broad range of services, including mass shelter, mass feeding, food pantries and food banks, utility bill payments to prevent cut-offs, rent/mortgage payments to prevent evictions/foreclosures, and transition assistance from shelters to stable living conditions.

United Way of Dunn County has been designated to provide administrative support for EFSP’s fund distribution through a local board of community volunteers, which is responsible for making disbursement decisions among local emergency food and shelter programs that apply for funds. This funding will supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for expenses incurred through all of 2020.