Dunn County Health Dept. announces new updates to COVID-19 gathering guidelines

The Dunn County Health Department is removing any formal recommendations on gathering size at this time. Within the last seven days, 3/9/22 to 3/15/22, there have only been eight confirmed cases within Dunn County. Our community level is “low” according to the CDC.

Things people and their families can do:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine

Keep good ventilation in your home and other indoor spaces

Talk to you doctor or medical provider about your personal risk of severe illness and their recommendations on masking, testing and early treatment.

Research has shown that the serious effects of COVID-19 can be largely prevented through vaccination. We’re encouraging everyone who is eligible for the vaccine, to get the vaccine. Check out this website to find out where to get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Dunn County.

As always, you can follow the Dunn County data on our COVID-19 portal.

