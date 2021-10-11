Dunn County leaders urge action as transmission rate rises

As Dunn County continues to experience concerning trends regarding COVID-19, the Dunn County Community Recovery Team is urging the Dunn County community to do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Dunn County is currently at a high transmission rate and is seeing an increase in hospitalizations in younger individuals due to COVID-19. Many of our regional hospitals are at peak census. Some have not been able to take additional patients.

Becoming vaccinated is the most important step we can all take to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the chances of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Please visit the Dunn County Public Health website for additional information about obtaining the vaccine.

In addition to becoming vaccinated, individuals are encouraged to be tested when symptomatic or when identified as a close contact. Free testing will continue to be available at UW-Stout through at least the end of the year. Additional information about testing is available online.

In order to maximize protection from the Delta variant and avoid spreading it to others, we strongly encourage individuals to follow the CDC guidance on masking and wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

While many of us are looking forward to participating in gatherings and events, large gatherings can increase the likelihood of spreading COVID-19. Current Dunn County guidance recommends limiting events to 100 individuals outdoors and 25 individuals indoors.

Unfortunately, we continue to see increasing acts of aggression when people disagree regarding opinions and/or practices related to COVID-19. We urge everyone to please practice kindness in the community, continue to support our local businesses and restaurants, and adhere to health and safety guidelines as requested. We have the best chance of limiting and eliminating COVID-19 if we all do our part and come together to support a healthy and safe environment.

Small steps can make a significant impact in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please “do your part” to Keep Dunn County Open.

Signed:

Eric Atkinson, Menomonie Police Chief

Mary Bygd, MCHS Red Cedar Operations Administrator

Katherine Frank, UW-Stout Chancellor

KT Gallagher, Dunn County Public Health Director

Padraig Gallagher, Stepping Stones Executive Director

Brenna Jasper, Menomonie Police Department

Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinic Operations Western Wisconsin

Randy Knaack, Menomonie Mayor

Kris Korpela, Dunn County Public Health

Kristi Krimpelbein, UW-Stout Head of Staff

Dan Lytle, Chippewa Valley Technical College Menomonie Campus Manager

Paul Miller, Dunn County Manager

Janice Neitzel, 3M Plant Director

Lowell Prange, Menomonie City Administrator

Laurie B. Reardon, Family Health Center of Marshfield Dental Center Manager

Joe Zydowsky, School District of the Menomonie Area Superintendent

