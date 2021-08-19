Dunn County leaders urge vaccinations and masks

Dave Bartlett, Chairman of the Dunn County Board of Supervisors, and Diane Morehouse, Dunn County Board Supervisor and Chair of the County’s Health and Human Services Board, have issued an appeal to all residents of the County to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and to wear masks when out of the home. The appeal comes as Dunn County is experiencing a significant rise in COVID-19 infections. “A troubling change from previous surges during this pandemic is that there used to be an average of six days between exposure and the onset of symptoms. That average is now down to three days,” said Ms. Morehouse.

The recent impact of COVID-19 in Dunn County was made apparent following the July 28, 2021 meeting of the Dunn County Board. Despite the fact that almost all attendees of the meeting were fully vaccinated, six supervisors subsequently tested positive for the virus. It was confirmed that some of these went on to infect members of their households before their symptoms were evident. “We continue to see pre-symptomatic spread from infected persons. This means that you can contract the virus and spread it to others before feeling ill yourself,” said Chairman Bartlett.