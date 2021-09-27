Dunn County reinstates COVID-19 mass gathering guidelines

The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 gathering guidelines.

The Dunn County Health Department is recommending mass gathering sizes of not more than 25 individuals indoors and 100 individuals outdoors. “Mass gathering” is any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 100 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time.

Consider the following when hosting a gathering of any size:

Follow the CDC COVID-19 guidance for unvaccinated people.

Wear a cloth face covering if you are indoors in a public space.

Give people room to spread out and maintain physical distance.

Keep a list of people attending for contact tracing.

Encourage people to stay home and get tested if they are sick.

Research has shown that COVID-19 is a largely vaccine-preventable disease. Everyone 12 years or older is strongly encouraged to get the vaccine. Check out our website to find out where to get a free COVID-19 Vaccine in Dunn County.

As of yesterday, 19,280 Dunn County residents have completed their vaccine series; this is only 42.5% of the population. To reach herd immunity approximately 75% of Dunn County residents must complete the vaccine the series. Dunn County currently has a very high case burden with 886.6 per 100,000 people cases based on the last two-week time period. You can find this data here: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm

The Dunn County Health Department is encouraging those with questions to look at the information on this website. If you still have questions after reviewing the information provided, feel free to call one of the following numbers.

Eau Claire COVID Call Center: 715-831-7425

Dunn County Health Department: 715-232-2388.

As always, you can follow the Dunn County data on our COVID-19 portal.

