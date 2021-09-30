 Skip to main content
Dunn County United Way to hold winter wear collection, open house

The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need. The Winter Wear Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and Friday, Oct. 22. The Winter Wear Open House will be located at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. W., in the former bank site at the front of the store. The location is possible through a partnership with Marketplace Foods.

We are asking the community for donations of new or gently used coats, boots, hats, mittens, snow pants, scarves and other winter clothing. Thanks to generous support of all those who donated last season, we were able to help 360 people receive free winter wear clothing.

Donations for the Winter Wear Open House will be accepted thru Monday, Oct. 18 at Menomonie Fleet Farm, 2003 Hwy 12; Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road; and United Way C-3 Center, 1620 Stout Road.

To volunteer for the event, please contact Shannon Marson at (715) 235-3800 or smarson@uwaydunn.org.

