Dunn County Veterans Memorial bricks available for purchase

The Community Foundation of Dunn County is currently accepting requests for the purchase of new bricks for the Dunn County Veterans Memorial located on the intersection of 6th Ave. and Crescent Street in Downtown Menomonie. The cost is $250 per brick.

The Veterans Memorial Brick program began on Flag Day, June 14, 2000 when over 300 bricks were dedicated, and the monument unveiled. The monument honors military veterans from any branch of service during any era. There is no residency requirement and currently over 550 veterans are honored. The Dunn County Veterans Memorial Committee of Downtown Menomonie, Inc. is responsible for the memorial and programs relating to it. The CFDC coordinates the brick program and manages the Dunn County Veterans Memorial Endowment Fund, which was established to maintain the memorial area.

A donation of $250 (or more) received before March 15th purchases one brick inscribed with a maximum of 57 letters, numbers and/or spaces. For more information or to receive an order form, contact the CFDC at 715-232-8019 or e-mail jbendel@cfdunncounty.org. The order deadline is March 15, 2022. All new bricks will be formally dedicated at the Flag Day Ceremony on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Veterans Memorial in Downtown Menomonie.

