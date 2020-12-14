Dunn Recovery Team: Stay the course for safety

MENOMONIE – Members of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team issued a joint statement, Monday, December 14, to encourage community members to continue to take all the steps necessary to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus during the holiday season.

Holiday message from the Dunn County Community Recovery Team:

We are in the middle of the holiday season, with Thanksgiving behind us, and Christmas and New Year’s ahead. As members of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team, we are imploring community members to continue take the necessary steps to prevent yourself and your loved ones from either acquiring or spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The federal Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance for holiday celebrations and small gatherings. Top among these recommendations is the importance of celebrating virtually or just with members of your own household (defined as someone who already lives with you). That guidance can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html