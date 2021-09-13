Dunn Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death scene

The Dunn County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 reporting a death in Town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County, September 12, 2021 about 2:18PM. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this suspicious death scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information of someone walking in the area or possibly going to residence to ask for a ride early Sunday morning or late Saturday night. Please contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 if you have information that might be related to this suspicious incident.

As we are in the initial stages of the investigation we ask that people be vigilant about securing their doors and be aware of their surroundings.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal investigation and the WI DOJ crime lab.

No other information is being released at this time. More details will be released as this investigation develops.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0