DWD announces opening, deadline for Fast Forward Grant program

MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced today its Wisconsin Fast Forward (WFF) grant opportunities for employers who can demonstrate a critical need for skilled workers and are seeking WFF training grants for developing and implementing an employer-led skills training program. The WFF grant application deadline is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

WFF training programs are designed to provide sustainable, short- and medium-term training solutions that will place workers in positions that offer long-term professional growth and economic opportunity. This training will assist with adding new individuals into the workforce and increasing wages for the trainees. Growth in both areas will allow workers to have greater purchasing power, making them better able to support local businesses, invest in their communities, and create new and greater demand for goods and services, thereby providing new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. This approach maintains a strong environment for private-sector job creation in Wisconsin through continued growth and expansion.