Eau Claire couple recovers after experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy

One of the most remarkable things about COVID-19 is how quickly physicians and scientists were able to respond and develop an effective treatment for the disease in less than one year. This is something that Eau Claire couple Bob and Joyce Wachsmuth know firsthand.

In early January, Bob Wachsmuth felt like a winter cold was coming on. “I didn’t pay much attention to it. I just felt that I had the sniffles or a head cold with a headache,” says the 70-year-old kidney bean farmer.

However, Joyce Wachsmuth soon started to feel ill, as well.

“I called Bob at work and told him that I was taking the phone off the hook and going to bed,” says the 67-year-old retired public health nurse. “I was feeling like fever was coming on and had a headache. I didn’t register a fever, but I was sweating and had chills.”

Upon learning that Bob Wachsmuth’s co-worker tested positive for COVID-19, the couple made appointments to be tested at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Four hours after his test, Bob Wachsmuth received a call from a Mayo Clinic COVID-19 team physician who told him that he had tested positive for the virus. Joyce Wachsmuth learned her results were positive through Patient Online Services, Mayo Clinic Health System’s patient portal, that evening.