Eau Claire, La Crosse among unique downtowns featured on Discover Wisconsin

Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show shined the spotlight on La Crosse, Eau Claire, Oshkosh, and Green Bay downtowns on Oct. 23. The episode will be available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire.

The half-hour segment featured co-hosts Marie Justice, Josh Casey and Eric Paulsen as they tag-team in exploring serene parks, riverside walks, live music, al fresco dining and shopping galore. The crew traveled to downtown La Crosse, Eau Claire, Oshkosh and Green Bay to find out what each of these amazing cities has to offer.

“Wisconsin Downtowns” is also featured in episode 92 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin. The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps.

Discover Wisconsin’s episodes regular reach the show’s broadcast network of viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Matt Edgar. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.

