Electric vehicle fast charger coming to Dunn region

Dunn Energy Cooperative is proud to announce the installation of an electric vehicle fast charger at the River Country Travel Plaza in Chippewa County.

In partnership with Dairyland Power Cooperative, Charge EV, and River Country Cooperative, the installation will take place later this year and will be located at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road T at the River Country Travel Plaza.

The Level 3 Fast Charger will have the ability to charge most EVs in less than 30 minutes.

“One of our strategic priorities at Dunn Energy Cooperative is to encourage the development of the electric vehicle market in our service area,” said Jesse Singerhouse, Dunn Energy Cooperative CEO. “We are thrilled to work with our Cooperative partners and ZEF Energy to install a level 3 fast charger at the 29 Pines location. As more chargers are installed in the area, we hope that our members will consider adding an electric vehicle in the future.”

As a founding member of Charge EV, it is Dunn Energy’s vision to help reduce range anxiety throughout the Midwest by developing a cooperatively-owned EV charging network.

With this in mind, we are working to add more chargers throughout out service territory in the future. Visit Charge.coop for more information on chargers in your area.

