Ella Syth Ivens receives 4-H Key Award

Ella Syth Ivens of Menomonie is the recipient of a 2021 4-H Key Award. She is a member of the Cedarlings 4-H Club. The award was presented by the Dunn County Farm Bureau on Sunday, July 25th at the Dunn County Fair in Menomonie.

For the 47th consecutive year, the awards are being sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation and Rural Mutual Insurance Companies. The Key Award, the highest award given to 4-H members, recognizes those who have shown consistent growth in their 4-H program, who have developed their citizenship and leadership abilities, and who have been helpful members in their club and community. Although it is a state award, Key Award recipients are determined by the county 4-H leader’s organization, which evaluates a member's total record in making its decision.

Amy Zuber Seguin, the general leader of Cedarlings 4-H Club, had this to say about Ella, “Ella has always chosen to pursue new and educational experiences. When participating in these opportunities, Ella is cognizant of the different experiences that have brought others to be involved in them as well. Ella has worked hard to be a leader in our club, participating faithfully in 4-H across the years, and even strived to remain involved during a year abroad.”

The Dunn County Farm Bureau, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation and Rural Mutual Insurance Company are very pleased to be a part of this program, and we wish to extend our congratulations to Ella for a job well done!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0