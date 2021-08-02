 Skip to main content
‘Empty Bowls’ on sale at Menomonie Farmers Market
This was the scene at last summer’s Empty Bowls and quilts sale at the Menomonie Farmers Market in Wilson Park. 

 Contributed photo

Through the month of August, Stepping Stones will hold its “Empty Bowls” sale at the Menomonie Farmers Market in Wilson Park, on the corner of 8th St. and 9th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 11, 18 & 25 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 14, 21 & 29.

For $15 each, choose from an array of unique pottery, stoneware and wood-turned bowls created by local artists, high school and UW-Stout students. Lovely handmade quilts (priced as marked) will also be offered for sale.

New this year: The popular Stepping Stones Discount Card ($10 each) features special discounts at 15 area businesses and restaurants. Purchase a bowl for $20 and get a discount card, good through August 2022. What a great way to support Stepping Stones – and local businesses!

Stepping Stones “Empty Bowls” Summer Sale

Where: Menomonie Farmers Market in Wilson Park

When: Wednesdays, Aug. 4, 11, 18 & 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 & 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

