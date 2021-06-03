Entry deadline for Pierce County Fair exhibits is June 21

The Pierce County Fair Open Class exhibit entry deadline is June 21 at 4:30 p.m. Remember to turn in your Open Class entry forms (found on page 13 of the Fair book) to the Pierce County Fair Office at 364 N. Maple – Box 922, Ellsworth, WI 54011. Any forms that are mailed to the office must be postmarked by June 21.

Don’t forget if you are from St. Croix, Dunn and Pepin Counties, you are eligible to exhibit at the Pierce County Fair. We welcome our good neighbors to our great Fair.

All the information that you need to know about how to enter the Pierce County Fair can be found within our Fair book. Our Fair book is available from the Fair Office or local businesses throughout Pierce County since May. It is also on-line on our web-site at https://www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php by clicking on the left hand side under Entry & Judging Information.

Once you have had an opportunity to look through the website or Fair book and have identified a few items that are of interest to you, go ahead and jot them down on the entry form, attach your $15.00 open class entry fee and drop it in the mail or at our office prior to the June 21st deadline.

If you enjoy the spirit of competition or just want to try something new, consider exhibiting at the Pierce County Fair in August. If you have any questions about entering Open Class at the Pierce County Fair, please contact the Fair Office at (715) 273-6874 or Ann Webb at awebb@co.pierce.wi.us. Come with your exhibit and put yourself in the center of attraction - August 12-15th, 2021 - “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H”. Like us on Facebook at “Pierce County Fair and Fairground (WI)” or Instagram at “piercecountyfairwi”.

