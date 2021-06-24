ERT serves warrant on charge of possessing child pornography

The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team served a search warrant on June 22 at 1215 Island Ave. in the City of Cumberland.

The reason for the warrant was for possession of child pornography.

The target of the warrant was not at home but was later taken into custody without incident.

Justin Jansen, 42, of Cumberland is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and is awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

This was a joint investigation with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wis. Department of Justice-Department of Criminal Investigation.

