 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ERT serves warrant on charge of possessing child pornography
0 Comments

ERT serves warrant on charge of possessing child pornography

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team served a search warrant on June 22 at 1215 Island Ave. in the City of Cumberland.

The reason for the warrant was for possession of child pornography.

The target of the warrant was not at home but was later taken into custody without incident.

Justin Jansen, 42, of Cumberland is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and is awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

This was a joint investigation with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wis. Department of Justice-Department of Criminal Investigation.

Justin Jansen
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Padraig Gallagher: Snapshots
Opinion

Padraig Gallagher: Snapshots

I was on the Dunn County land records site last week, looking at the lot that Stepping Stones’ main building sits on at 1602 Stout Road in Men…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News