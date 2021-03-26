Experts: Get vaccinated to protect yourself, community

“I know how much Stout students have risen to the occasion, and we ask you to do it one more time so we can get back to the Stout we know and love,” Scott said.

Vaccination is underway for student employees, faculty and staff, although it isn’t required.

UW-Stout has been testing students and all employees regularly for the virus and will continue to do so this spring even among those who have been vaccinated, per government recommendations because it’s not yet known for certain if they can be carriers, Scott said.

Hall noted that while traditional students at UW-Stout, because of their age, are at lower risk for severe illness from COVID they should get the vaccine to boost their protection and to protect those around them, such as their professors, family and community members.

“If we decrease transmission in the community, the virus has fewer opportunities to mutate and develop new variants,” Hall said. “So, by getting as many people vaccinated as possible we also help ensure the long-term effectiveness of the vaccines we have.”