EXTending a hand in Dunn County: Dairy for the soul

Did you know the United States Department of Agriculture recommends 3 servings of dairy every day?

Milk’s essential nutrients can be difficult to replace in a healthy eating pattern. Every 8-ounce glass of milk provides you with nine essential nutrients like high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin D and more. These nutrients help our bodies function properly. For example, protein helps rebuild and repair muscle tissue while calcium and vitamin D help support and maintain strong bones and teeth. (MilkPEP, 2020)

Sustainable food systems are about more than just a carbon footprint. They’re about making positive contributions to promoting community vitality, strengthening rural and urban economies, and protecting and preserving our natural resources. All facets must work together to truly embody a sustainable society from farm to table. Dairy is a vital part of the economy in nearly every Wisconsin county, whether urban or rural. Family-owned farms, dairy processors and dairy-related businesses generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity while contributing to local income and tax revenues.