EXTending a hand in Dunn County: Dairy for the soul

Did you know the United States Department of Agriculture recommends 3 servings of dairy every day?
Milk’s essential nutrients can be difficult to replace in a healthy eating pattern. Every 8-ounce glass of milk provides you with nine essential nutrients like high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin D and more. These nutrients help our bodies function properly. For example, protein helps rebuild and repair muscle tissue while calcium and vitamin D help support and maintain strong bones and teeth. (MilkPEP, 2020)
Sustainable food systems are about more than just a carbon footprint. They’re about making positive contributions to promoting community vitality, strengthening rural and urban economies, and protecting and preserving our natural resources. All facets must work together to truly embody a sustainable society from farm to table. Dairy is a vital part of the economy in nearly every Wisconsin county, whether urban or rural. Family-owned farms, dairy processors and dairy-related businesses generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity while contributing to local income and tax revenues.
Environmental stewardship has a lot of definitions, all of which are essential for the farm business to truly thrive. One that is particularly near and dear to all dairy farmers is having a commitment to farmland and the environment. After all, without acting as environmental stewards, how would a dairy farm family preserve their land for future generations? Wisconsin’s dairy farm families are committed to sustaining and preserving the environment by finding new and better ways to care for and manage land and water resources. Wisconsin’s natural resources are a large part of what makes our state and milk great. Farmers continue to innovate in their sustainable farming practices to keep it that way.
Celebrate June Dairy Month at Dunn County events!During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Who – Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee
What – National Dairy Month events
When & Where:
- June 3 – Milk Voucher giveaway at Dairy State Bank locations in Dunn County
- June 14 – Join Alice in Dairyland for National Donut Day at Donut Sam’s in Menomonie
- June 26 – Join Dunn County Farm Bureau for a Dairy Drive Thru event in Menomonie or Elmwood
Join the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee on June 3rd as they celebrate the beginning of National Dairy Month! Committee members and local dairy farmers will be handing out milk vouchers at Dairy State Bank locations in Menomonie (East and Downtown), Colfax, Downsville, and Wheeler during business hours (hours may vary depending on location). The milk voucher is valid for a free gallon of Kemps Select white milk at either Dick’s Fresh Market in Menomonie or Kyle’s Market in Colfax through June 27th. In addition to the milk voucher, the committee will be providing cheese sticks donated by Burnett Dairy Cooperative. Dairy State Bank will also be giving their customers local cheese.
Join Alice in Dairyland and the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee on June 14th as they celebrate National Donut Day! Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes, committee members and local dairy farmers will be handing out milk at Donut Sam’s in Menomonie from 7 am until 1 pm. Customers who purchase one donut will receive a free pint of milk or purchase a dozen donuts and receive a free gallon of milk.
Join Dunn County Farm Bureau on June 26th for a Dairy Drive Thru event! Members will be handing out grilled cheese kits from 10 am until 2 pm (or until kits are distributed) to celebrate June Dairy Month and local Dunn County dairy farmers. Kits are available at no cost and will be handed out at Countryside Cooperative/Landmark Cooperative in Menomonie and Baier Creek Farms in Elmwood. Kits will include all products for you to make grilled cheese sandwiches at home, in addition to delicious goodies, dairy fun facts and activities.
The Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee strives to promote agriculture and dairy products in Dunn County, WI. The Dunn County Dairy Promotion committee receives Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin support to help highlight our dairy industry in local communities across Dunn County. The committee of dedicated volunteers share positive dairy messages through local dairy promotions, farm tours, and dairy education programs in our local schools. In addition to providing the annual dairy breakfast, the Dairy Promotion Committee also sponsors scholarships each year to area students who live or work on a dairy farm in Dunn County and supports milk, cheese and other dairy product promotions at events and programs, such as UW-Stout Athletics and local school athletic programs.
For more information on National Dairy Month, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month/.
For more information about Dunn County Dairy Promotion, please check out website https://www.dunncountydairypromotion.com/, Facebook page (Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee).
Wantoch is an agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.