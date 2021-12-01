EXTending a hand in Dunn County: Now is the time to evaluate your farm business

It’s that time of year when farmers spend some time in their office completing their least favorite activity — paperwork. Most farmers enjoy getting their hands dirty, from digging in the soil, repairing machinery, or working with livestock. So they will reluctantly compile the necessary information for income tax preparation, credit borrowing, and crop reporting. But farm financial management can be much more than just keeping records for the IRS and the lender!

Developing a farm financial modelTo understand the farm business’ records, one needs to understand the purpose records serve to and for the farm manager. The farm financial model is a concept for understanding the financial flow of the farm business. Collecting and organizing financial information (records) through an accounting system is the first step. This financial information is transformed into financial statements for analysis and interpretation of the farm’s historical and current financial position and performance. Budgeting, feasibility, profitability and risk-ability analyses allows the farmer to make the best decisions possible for the farm business’s future.

- Records: The farmer must collect and organize income and expense receipts in an accounting system before generating financial statements. Receipt accounting is also referred to as record keeping.

- Management Reports: Organizing the records provides the farmer with the financial information necessary to complete management reports, which are also known as financial statements. The Farm Financial Standards Council (FFSC) recommends farmers create four financial statements from which the financial position and performance may be analyzed. Financial statements should be prepared on a consistent basis. Statements include balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows, and statement of owner equity.

- Decision-Making: Understanding the farm business’s history of financial position and financial performance provides a basis for the farmer to make decisions and plan into the future. Pro forma refers to the future view of the farm’s financial position and performance. For example, what would the balance sheet look like after a future expansion? The future financial position can be analyzed for feasibility, profitability, and risk-ability. Pro forma financial statements complement the farm’s budgets. Cash, partial, and enterprise budgets are commonly used to assist the farmer in decision-making.

Upcoming Farm Ready Research webinar series

Whether you’re interested in dairy or livestock production, or farm management, the UW-Madison Division of Extension’s Farm Ready Research webinar series has the most up-to-date information.

Beginning in December and continuing through April 2022, Extension educators and specialists will host webinars throughout the week on topics ranging from farmland leasing to calf care to making sense of financial management. Visit go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch to see the full list of topics and to register for sessions.

“With so many webinars replacing in-person meetings, Extension created a ‘one-stop shop’ for information and registration for agriculture programs,” says Katie Wantoch, Extension Agriculture Agent in Dunn County. “A producer might be looking for one specific topic on this website but end up finding other webinars of interest to attend.”

A sample week of Extension agricultural webinars includes:

Tuesdays with Badger Dairy Insight from 1-2:30 p.m.;

Tuesday evenings focus on Small Ruminants from 7:30 — 9 p.m.;

Wednesdays Focus on Foage from 12:30-1:30 p.m.; and

Farm Management Fridays from 11 a.m. — noon.

There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access to the session. “Not all series run every week, so please check the online schedule that also includes more information about each session,” said Wantoch. The Farm Ready Research webinar website go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch is your place to find all information about UW-Madison Extension Agriculture programs.

Wantoch is an agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.

