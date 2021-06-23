EXTending a hand in Dunn County: Summer Crop Progress Report

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that the weather pattern of patchy, light precipitation and above-average temperatures has started to stress crops and pasture conditions throughout Wisconsin. Seasonal field activities have continued, including the first cutting of hay. The National Weather Service reported as of June 13 that precipitation is 4.34 inches below normal for Eau Claire and 6.74 inches below normal for Milwaukee. Soil moisture level conditions are declining and rainfall is needed in the coming weeks to replenish subsoil levels and ensure crop growth.
Crops grown on lighter, sandy soils will show the greatest stress during dry weather. While farmers and gardeners can’t control the weather, there are management steps that can be taken to assist with issues that may be impacted by lack of rain.
Forage harvesting suggestionsLivestock farmers harvesting hay or oats for forage must decide whether to ensile the crop or feed to animals. If the plant shows signs of drought stress, farmers should be careful as nitrate levels may be high and should not be fed fresh. A better option would be to ensile the forage since the silage fermentation process reduces nitrate levels. For either feeding option, farmers should test the forage to ensure safe feeding and nutritional value.
Managing pastures, supplemental feedingLivestock farmers may be able to stretch pastures during dry weather by reducing stocking rates. This can be accomplished by selling yearlings or moving them to a feedlot, culling less productive cow-calf pairs, moving cattle to other pastures, and weaning calves early. Providing supplemental hay to grazing dairy and beef cows will stretch pastures. Other options to consider include putting the dry cow herd in a separate location and creep feeding calves on pasture to supplement the calves forage diet.
Farm Technology Days to be held July 20-22, 2021 in Eau Claire County.
This year Eau Claire County has the honor of hosting the largest outdoor farm show in the state—Farm Technology Days! The Executive Committee welcomes you to this 3-day outdoor event at host, Huntsinger Farms, that will showcase the latest advancements in agriculture, including many practical applications of recent research findings and technological developments.
Everyone from 5th generation farmers to hobby farmers, families with younger children to middle school and high school kids interested in exploring agriculture careers, and the general public who wants to know more about farming in Eau Claire will find exhibits and programs designed for them.
Some of what’s different about the Eau Claire Farm Tech Days Show:
- This is the first time Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has ever been hosted on a horseradish farm.
- The show was originally planned for 2020 but had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
- Two and a Half Farm Tours will be offered!
- Innovation Square will feature five outstanding area family farms displaying their best-in-class crops and products and the different technologies and processes they use to ensure the future of their farms.
Including Dunn County’s Chippewa Valley Bean Company (and its home farm Doane Farm), the largest grower and processor of kidney beans in the world.
- Over 480 companies and organizations from across the country have signed up to exhibit at this year’s show.
- Youth Tent and Career Discovery Zone is a jam-packed tent that will entertain and educate kids of all ages.
- University of Wisconsin – Extension Education Station will have a large Education Station exhibit staffed with educators who can provide expert advice on all aspects of Agriculture and Horticulture.
- Rural Event Center will have a full program on the stage, including singer/songwriter Chris Kroeze performing every day at 12:15 pm.
- Wisconsin FFA High School Tractor Driving Contest to be held.
- Over 200 older tractors and farm implements will be on display in the Heritage Area.
Farm Technology Days will take place on July 20, 21, and 22 from 9 am to 4 pm each day. Tickets are available now at www.wifarmtechdays.org.
Wantoch is an agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.