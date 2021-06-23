EXTending a hand in Dunn County: Summer Crop Progress Report

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that the weather pattern of patchy, light precipitation and above-average temperatures has started to stress crops and pasture conditions throughout Wisconsin. Seasonal field activities have continued, including the first cutting of hay. The National Weather Service reported as of June 13 that precipitation is 4.34 inches below normal for Eau Claire and 6.74 inches below normal for Milwaukee. Soil moisture level conditions are declining and rainfall is needed in the coming weeks to replenish subsoil levels and ensure crop growth.

Crops grown on lighter, sandy soils will show the greatest stress during dry weather. While farmers and gardeners can’t control the weather, there are management steps that can be taken to assist with issues that may be impacted by lack of rain.

Forage harvesting suggestionsLivestock farmers harvesting hay or oats for forage must decide whether to ensile the crop or feed to animals. If the plant shows signs of drought stress, farmers should be careful as nitrate levels may be high and should not be fed fresh. A better option would be to ensile the forage since the silage fermentation process reduces nitrate levels. For either feeding option, farmers should test the forage to ensure safe feeding and nutritional value.