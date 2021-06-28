FAA approves CVTC as Administrator for recreational drone testing

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that Chippewa Valley Technical College was selected as a test administrator for the new Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test (TRUST). A federal requirement in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 requires all recreational unmanned aerial aircraft systems drone flyers to pass an aeronautical knowledge and safety test and provide proof of passage when flying. Drone operators can take the online test and immediately receive their completion certificate.

TRUST was developed in collaboration with the aviation industry and drone stakeholders. The FAA has approved CVTC as a TRUST administrator. There is no cost for the test.

“TRUST guides recreational drone flyers through a series of informative presentations and questions,” said Shawn Creviston, an instructor for a drone training class offered by CVTC. “Upon completion of the test, recreational flyers can print or save a digital copy of their completion certificate to keep on their person when they fly.”

Recreational drone flyers can access TRUST, learn more information and find links to other resources at www.cvtc.edu/FAATrust.