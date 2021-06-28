FAA approves CVTC as Administrator for recreational drone testing

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that Chippewa Valley Technical College was selected as a test administrator for the new Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test (TRUST). A federal requirement in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 requires all recreational unmanned aerial aircraft systems drone flyers to pass an aeronautical knowledge and safety test and provide proof of passage when flying. Drone operators can take the online test and immediately receive their completion certificate.
TRUST was developed in collaboration with the aviation industry and drone stakeholders. The FAA has approved CVTC as a TRUST administrator. There is no cost for the test.
“TRUST guides recreational drone flyers through a series of informative presentations and questions,” said Shawn Creviston, an instructor for a drone training class offered by CVTC. “Upon completion of the test, recreational flyers can print or save a digital copy of their completion certificate to keep on their person when they fly.”
Recreational drone flyers can access TRUST, learn more information and find links to other resources at www.cvtc.edu/FAATrust.
“CVTC is proud to be one of the first TRUST administrator organizations nationwide,” Creviston said. “We are ready to help recreational drone flyers increase their knowledge of the regulations and best practices involved in safe drone operations so they may continue enjoying their hobby.”
TRUST is not for commercial drone operators, as that involves a separate certification process, Creviston added.
CVTC also continues to offer an Unmanned Aircraft System Drone Certificate class designed to give students a foundation in understanding unmanned aerial vehicle system technologies, capabilities, regulations, safety and legal responsibilities. The certificate provides students with both FAA regulations and knowledge along with practical flight skills. The four-credit certificate consists of a recreational-targeted fundamental course and two commercial-use focused intermediate courses using high-end UAV drones.
Drone flyers can also take the class through distance learning with access to a personal drone that includes a camera to record video or take pictures.