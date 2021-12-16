Fall Senior Show to include in-person event Dec. 17

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, the School of Art and Design will feature an in-person fall Senior Show.

Originally the show was scheduled to be entirely online. Go here for a related article on Beck Slack, a student who will be part of the show.

The in-person show is open to the public, but masks must be worn in UW-Stout buildings. Off-campus guests must register. Go here to learn more about registering. There also will be a registration option in front of Furlong Gallery in Micheels Hall.

Exhibits will include:

• Studio art senior capstone art exhibition in Gallery 209

• Industrial design projects in rooms 216 and 217 of Applied Arts

• Interior design projects in rooms 219 and 220 of Applied Arts

• Graphic design and interactive media projects in room 221E of Applied Arts

• Animation and digital media and some comics student projects from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of Furlong Gallery.

In addition, art and design work will be displayed throughout Applied Arts and Micheels Hall and in rooms 121, 120A and 205 in Applied Arts.

Online SOAD virtual exhibits will be launched Friday afternoon.

The Stout Game Expo, SGX, fall 2021 will be a virtual showcase of games and interactive experiences created by first-year through senior game design and development program students. Browse the virtual Stout Game Expo starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. A live awards show will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, via Facebook.

