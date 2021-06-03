Farm Tech days to award scholarships to area students

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 today announced that three scholarships are available to Eau Claire County and surrounding area students for post high school agricultural training. While applications are due by August 20, 2021, all candidates must participate in the Eau Claire show that will be held July 20-22, 2021 at Huntsinger Farm, the largest producer and processor of horseradish in the country.

The three scholarship awards are for $2,000, $1000, and $500 respectively among qualified applicants who have participated in Farm Technology Days since planning began.

Students interested in applying for the scholarships who have not yet participated in any of the planning for the Eau Claire show can find volunteer opportunities at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org/volunteers.

Eligibility Requirements:

- Applicants must take post high school agriculture related training, long or short course within the University of Wisconsin System or Wisconsin Technical College System. (This includes the study of Genetics, Landscape, Architecture, Biochemistry, Bacteriology, Food Industry, Horticulture, Environment Sciences, Agriculture Journalism, and other agriculture related fields of study.)