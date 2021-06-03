Farm Tech days to award scholarships to area students

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 today announced that three scholarships are available to Eau Claire County and surrounding area students for post high school agricultural training. While applications are due by August 20, 2021, all candidates must participate in the Eau Claire show that will be held July 20-22, 2021 at Huntsinger Farm, the largest producer and processor of horseradish in the country.
The three scholarship awards are for $2,000, $1000, and $500 respectively among qualified applicants who have participated in Farm Technology Days since planning began.
Students interested in applying for the scholarships who have not yet participated in any of the planning for the Eau Claire show can find volunteer opportunities at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org/volunteers.
Eligibility Requirements:
- Applicants must take post high school agriculture related training, long or short course within the University of Wisconsin System or Wisconsin Technical College System. (This includes the study of Genetics, Landscape, Architecture, Biochemistry, Bacteriology, Food Industry, Horticulture, Environment Sciences, Agriculture Journalism, and other agriculture related fields of study.)
- Candidates for the scholarships must be an Eau Claire County or neighboring county resident and attend school in one of those counties. Neighboring counties are Chippewa County, Clark County, Jackson County, Trempealeau County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, and Dunn County.
- Candidate must be planning to enter their senior year of high school or 1st year of college at the time of application in the fall of 2021.
- Candidate rank in the upper 50% of the class preferred with a minimum grade point of 3.0. Please attach high school transcript with the application.
- Candidate must have participated in the Eau Claire County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days activities at some time during the period of 2018 through 2021.
Full requirements and application form are available at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org.