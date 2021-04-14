Farmer-Labor Podcast explores power in the farm economy

Wisconsin Farmers Union has launched a new resource for anyone seeking to learn more about how farming and labor intersect. The Farmer-Labor Podcast is an educational, documentary-style series that explores power in the farm economy: how farmers build it, how workers build it, and why they need to continue to work together.

Farm-labor alliances in the United States date back to the 1870s, but the movement’s flaws help explain why unions and farmers are both clawing back in the 21st century. This eight-part series, hosted by Charlie Mitchell, makes the case for farmers to embrace solidarity across the economy, drawing on history and voices from Farmers Union, Wisconsin, and beyond. Episodes range from 20-40 minutes in length.

“If you’ve ever wondered what might happen if working people in the food system pulled together this podcast is for you,” says Wisconsin Farmers Union Executive Director Julie Keown-Bomar. “Capturing the voices of farmers and laborers, Wisconsin Farmers Union explores how those who till the soil, process the food, and fill your grocery carts could come together in solidarity to influence a more just economic and political system.”

The Farmer-Labor Podcast is free and available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or online. The podcast was produced by Wisconsin Farmers Union. Learn more about WFU’s work on this issue at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/farmer-labor.

