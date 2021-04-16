Farmer's donation to Stepping Stones to help support community

Local farmer Cindy Brown recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Stepping Stones of Dunn County. The organization will use the funds to continue providing food and shelter for those in need in the community.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, aspiring ag students, and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.