Faye Charlotte Neuenfeldt
Faye Charlotte Neuenfeldt passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Belmont Hills, Calif. She lived most of her life in Menomonie, and was an active member of the community through her church and PEO activities. She earned her bachelors and masters degrees at the University of River Falls and worked as a teacher in Menomonie and then as a Director of Interlibrary Loan at UW-Stout, until retirement. Her husband, John Charles Neuenfeldt, was a mathematics Professor at UW-Stout. She is survived by her two children, Bill and Mike, who live in Connecticut and California. Faye loved gardening, her flowers and her friends, and will be missed by all.

