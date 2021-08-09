First annual Forge Fest to honor health care workers

EAU CLAIRE — Organizers of the first annual “Forge Fest” Music Festival want to publicly thank all health care workers —and are offering them a small gesture of appreciation during the Sept. 18 event.
Event organizer and promoter James Kasmarek had this to say: “We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has had impacts community-wide, especially affecting the many levels of health care staff and volunteers. As such, the Forge Fest team wants to give a sincere ‘thank you’ to every healthcare hero that has helped navigate and battle the pandemic over the last year a half. This includes frontline workers, volunteers at testing and vaccination sites, volunteers responding to and serving at-risk populations, and anyone who worked to slow the spread of COVID-19 in any way, shape, or form.”
To show their appreciation, Forge Fest is offering a complimentary $10 food and beverage voucher to all health care workers and volunteers to be used during the event. The voucher will be redeemable at any of the vendor stands including food and drink offerings from local favorites Red Coal BBQ, Godfather’s Pizza, and Artisan Forge’s own Sweet Driver Cafe.
The Forge Fest art and music festival features six Midwest acts, including Eau Claire’s own Peter Wolf Crier. The day kicks off with a free artisan market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the ticketed live music portion of the event starting at 5 p.m. Other artists set to perform include The Pedaljets (Kansas City), Ludlow (Chicago), Hi-Lux (Kansas City), Nathan Graham (Chicago), and Mitch Mead (Chicago).
Tickets are limited and prices start at $30. Pre-sale general admission tickets are available now, with prices increasing to $35 on Sept. 1.
Event organizers also want patrons to know that attendees’ health and safety is of the utmost importance as planning continues for the Sept. 18 event. They have worked closely with the team at the Eau Claire County Health Department to make this a COVID-safe event.
Health safety precautions include:
- Unvaccinated individuals will be asked to wear face coverings.
- The event takes place completely outdoors.
- There will be ample open space available to ensure adequate social distancing.
- Extra cleanliness and sanitation protocols will be in place.
To purchase tickets, go to www.forgefestec.com. For the latest event updates, follow Artisan Forge Studios on Facebook.