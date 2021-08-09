First annual Forge Fest to honor health care workers

EAU CLAIRE — Organizers of the first annual “Forge Fest” Music Festival want to publicly thank all health care workers —and are offering them a small gesture of appreciation during the Sept. 18 event.

Event organizer and promoter James Kasmarek had this to say: “We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has had impacts community-wide, especially affecting the many levels of health care staff and volunteers. As such, the Forge Fest team wants to give a sincere ‘thank you’ to every healthcare hero that has helped navigate and battle the pandemic over the last year a half. This includes frontline workers, volunteers at testing and vaccination sites, volunteers responding to and serving at-risk populations, and anyone who worked to slow the spread of COVID-19 in any way, shape, or form.”

To show their appreciation, Forge Fest is offering a complimentary $10 food and beverage voucher to all health care workers and volunteers to be used during the event. The voucher will be redeemable at any of the vendor stands including food and drink offerings from local favorites Red Coal BBQ, Godfather’s Pizza, and Artisan Forge’s own Sweet Driver Cafe.