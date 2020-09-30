First Dunn County COVID-19 death reported

The Dunn County Health Department confirmed Wednesday that a Dunn County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The individual was identified as elderly, but county health is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends for their loss,” KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Officer, said. “This death and our current high rate of COVID-19 infections emphasize the need for us all to do our part to prevent spreading COVID-19 germs.”

A total of 612 people in Dunn County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 202 active cases. Dunn County is considered to have a “very high” case activity and increasing trend in cases averaging more than 50 cases a day per 100,000 people.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a data dashboard on in June showing county-level COVID-19 activity and regional hospital capacity.

The dashboard was updated Wednesday to increase the upper limit to “very high,” meaning 350 cases in two weeks, or 25 cases per day, per 100,000 people. Visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/disease.htm for more information.

