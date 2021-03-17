First round of Stout faculty and staff vaccinated at clinic on March 9

“I think this is a privilege to have this opportunity as an essential worker. Since I work truly everywhere on campus, I want to be safe and I want to keep our students safe,” Smolarek said.

“Whatever I can do to help us get back to normal, to keep our campus and my family safe and help slow the spread,” Miller added.

The Medicine Shoppe has vaccinated about 10,000 people at its locations and at its long-term care pharmacy in Chippewa Falls.

“Collaborations with our community institutions like UW-Stout are invaluable,” Rindy said. “These site visits are a more efficient process to get larger numbers of patients vaccinated, help keep our communities safe and help guide our path out of the pandemic.”

Scott is grateful for the partnership as it works together to ensure the Menomonie community is vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I’m uncertain if other UW schools have had this same opportunity for an on-site clinic with a local pharmacy to expeditiously vaccinate 255 people in two hours. We feel incredibly fortunate that the Medicine Shoppe reached out to us and for this community partnership,” Scott said.

A second clinic will be held on April 6 for employees to receive their second dose.