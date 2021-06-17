Food science alum starts own cheese platter company

The Leonard Family Farm celebrates its 150 anniversary this year, and she is the sixth generation returning to the farm. “It’s something in your blood,” Leonard said. “I grew up caring for the animals and caring for the land. There is just something so special about taking care of land that has taken care of generations before me.”

With the help of family, Leonard added a 150-square-foot “cheese shack” on the farm where she started creating the artisan cheese platters in 2020 using local cheeses and meats to create a board of snacks for customers. All items come from a five-state area with an emphasis on quality. Some other locally produced items on the platters include honey, apples when available, or dried apples in the off-season.

Her sister-in-law, Ashley, a 2011 UW-Stout hotel, restaurant and tourism management graduate, makes the jams that go with the cheese board offerings.

Boards available at the farm include the Taste for Two, the Nibble for Five, the Munch for 10, the Bite for 15, and the Heart for Two, which comes on a heart-shaped board. She also added individual boards during 2020.

Originally, her brother, David, made all the cheese boards by hand, but as the business has grown, Leonard has started using sustainably sourced palm leaf boards.