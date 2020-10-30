Forty fright films from 1988 chronicled in professor’s book

Erik Evensen, UW-Stout associate professor and program director for the Master of Fine Arts in design, said he has been looking forward to Heagle’s book.

“Michael has an encyclopedic knowledge of 1980s media, especially what people call ‘B-culture,’ the media that never quite breaks through to the mainstream,” Evensen said. “These movies may not win awards, but they’re usually full of social commentary that the mainstream won’t dare to include. The villain Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series is a manifestation of the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, and the first sequel was a famously coded exploration of homophobia during the early years of the AIDS epidemic. Michael’s expertise allows him to do some seriously deep dives into niche and obscure topics — he’s a pop culture folklorist.”

The 1990s and the move toward computer-generated graphics helped end the 1980s slasher era, Heagle said. The new decade ushered in green screens and horror that didn’t imply gore but showed it on the screen, losing much of the magic of a real, filmed event, even if it was a rubber mask or costume.