Free family-oriented bike ride Aug. 21

The ride totals about 8.5 miles, is mostly on gently rolling bike trails segregated from auto traffic, and is fully supported. That support includes a sag vehicle to pick up any riders having mechanical or personal physical problems, and a rest stop halfway around the ride with water, playgrounds for kids, toilets, and best of all, Culver’s frozen custard!

The Menomin Meander is sponsored by the Menomonie Optimist Club and is intended to provide families an easily accessible ride at no charge. The ride begins and ends at the Dunn County Recreation Park (fairgrounds). The ride starts at 9 a.m. Riders will be led through the course at a leisurely pace suitable for kids riding along. Where roads must be crossed, road guards will help control auto traffic for the bikers. Toilet facilities are available at the Recreation Park, Wakanda Park, and Elmwood Park along the route. Come join this end-of-summer ride!