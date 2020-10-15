Free Speech Week to address cancel culture, academic freedom, banning hate speech

“Hallman has defended cancel culture and participated, for example, in movements to remove statues of objectionable historical figures while Pesta has critiqued cancel culture in numerous online outlets,” Shiell said.

All of the topics are complicated, Shiell said. Too often they are oversimplified into “us vs. them” situations, added Shiell, who will host the events.

“Debates over cancel culture, for example, often talk past each other because what counts as cancel culture is not well-defined, nor are the principles that support or oppose it,” Shiell said. “People tend to think about it emotionally and not consider relevant policies or principles or precedents. Likewise, campus free speech and academic freedom have many complexities. Sometimes academic freedom trumps free speech, but sometimes free speech outweighs academic freedom.”

The topics are an excellent fit for the MSCII’s mission to promote the study and discussion of civil liberties, such as free speech, and their relationship to institutions and innovation, Shiell said. “Aiming to bring together differing viewpoints in constructive dialogue, MCSII hopes to provide audiences with something different and maybe better than the rancorous and divisive news we too often see,” he added.