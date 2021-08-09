From the Files, Week of Aug. 11

145 Years: Aug. 12, 1876

The telegraph corps has arrived, and the wire from the depot to the village will, doubtless, be put up without delay. This line will place our business men in easy communication with the outside world, and prove an accommodation they will not be slow to appreciate. We understand the office will be located in the office of the City Livery.

135 Years: Aug. 14, 1886

A wild rumor is in circulation about town to the effect that a German woman who was out berrying the other day, sat down on the track of the Valley Road and was run over by an in-coming train, suffering the loss of an arm and a leg; that her name was Bush; and that she was brought to her home in North Menomonie where death intervened soon afterward. Our reporter attempted to run down the rumor, but after diligent search is unable to give it genesis. The railway people deny any knowledge of such an accident, except for hearsay, as does everyone else approached on the subject. We conclude the report to be “unsubstantial as the baseless fabric of a dream,” or words to that effect.

125 Years: Aug. 14, 1896