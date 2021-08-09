From the Files, Week of Aug. 11

145 Years: Aug. 12, 1876
The telegraph corps has arrived, and the wire from the depot to the village will, doubtless, be put up without delay. This line will place our business men in easy communication with the outside world, and prove an accommodation they will not be slow to appreciate. We understand the office will be located in the office of the City Livery.
135 Years: Aug. 14, 1886
A wild rumor is in circulation about town to the effect that a German woman who was out berrying the other day, sat down on the track of the Valley Road and was run over by an in-coming train, suffering the loss of an arm and a leg; that her name was Bush; and that she was brought to her home in North Menomonie where death intervened soon afterward. Our reporter attempted to run down the rumor, but after diligent search is unable to give it genesis. The railway people deny any knowledge of such an accident, except for hearsay, as does everyone else approached on the subject. We conclude the report to be “unsubstantial as the baseless fabric of a dream,” or words to that effect.
125 Years: Aug. 14, 1896
Semi-centennial celebration of the Knapp, Stout & Co. Company. In the year 1846 Capt. William Wilson and John H. Knapp bought a half interest in a little saw-mill located near the mouth of Wilson Creek and began the manufacture of lumber. That was fifty years ago. This mill was of the most primitive description and its product exceedingly small. But it was the germ of a great enterprise- the humble beginning of that mammoth corporation. On Wednesday, August 12, 1896, the members of the corporation, their families and invited guests assembled in this city to celebrate the semi-centennial anniversary of that most important event in history.
100 Years: Aug. 11, 1921
Arthur Scharlau of Elk Mound, an ex-service man who went over the top three times in the World War and escaped death on various fields, even up to the last battle of the war, came near losing his life at the hands of a venomous snake on a recent hot day. He was working in a field near Sinking Creek and went to an old bucket well for a drink. Raising the bucket he stooped over to drink from its cool, dripping side. As he did so he felt something strike his hand. He rose up, then stooped again to drink and again felt the peculiar blow.
Before stooping a third time he looked up and beheld a great water snake hanging on the chain above him. He seized the reptile by the neck and choked it to death before its fangs could be brought into use. Mr. Scharlau is well known among the ex-service men.
75 Years: Aug. 14, 1946
The beaches in Menomonie are now closed. There haven’t been swimmers at the beaches in the past few days and there seems to be no need to keep the beaches open. All lifeguards have been released from the beaches and anyone swimming from now on will do so at his own risk.
The attendance at the beaches was high in June and July until the polio epidemic came and then there was a sudden drop in the number of persons using the beaches. Sunday with the Aluminum Company picnic, no one used the beach.
50 Years: Aug. 11, 1971
Plans for a proposed shopping center in North Menomonie were unveiled to Menomonie businessmen and other interested parties last Friday by representatives of Bureau Investment Corp., St. Paul.
The proposed site is located west and south of USH 12, north of Hub’s Mobil Service Station.
“We intend to build a shopping center that will range in size from 96,000 to 145,000 square feet of retail area on approximately 10 acres of land,” said John Bureau, corporation president. “It will be a strip-type shopping center (L-shaped) with an interior heated and air-conditioned mall. Parking will be provided for approximately 500 cars,” stated Bureau.
25 Years: Aug. 11, 1996
The historic Meadow Hill Bridge over Wilson Creek in Menomonie will be replaced this fall under a $486,307 contract approved recently by Governor Tommy Thompson. Pieces of the old bridge will be salvaged during the project and given to the Dunn County Historical Society by the state Department of Transportation along with $2,000 for creation for an exhibit of the bridge’s history. The existing overhead steel truss bridge was built in 1926. The bridge formerly carried state Hwy 25 traffic over Wilson Creek in Menomonie. The 179-foot single-lane bridge will be replaced by a 194-foot bridge with two lanes built on a 28-foot-wide driving surface. The new bridge will also have a five-foot-wide sidewalk.