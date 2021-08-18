From the Files, Week of Aug. 18

145 Years
Aug. 19, 1876
A party of boys were amusing themselves, last Monday, by shooting at frogs in Wilson Creek, with a couple of cheap revolvers. At last the pistol of Adam Patteson jr., became unruly, and the cartridge refused to enter the chamber. The next thing was to drive it in, and after two or three whacks the cartridge exploded. The ball went through one of Patterson’s fingers, and punctured the scalp of a boy, named Stahl who stood nearby.
The frog fighters were badly demoralized, and another boy, whose pistol discharged at the same instant, seeing the blood, thought he had shot somebody. He threw his pistol into the creek and retreated without waiting for orders. At present no correct list of the killed and wounded, on the frog’s side, can be obtained. On the other side are two wounded, and one piece of artillery lost, which the ordinance officer will report “lost in action.” Surgeons Gates & Churchill attended the wounded, who will soon be fit for duty again.
135 Years
Aug. 21, 1886
A tramp entered Robert Lee’s house in the absence of the family, by removing the mosquito bar from one of the windows, looked over the premises, played with the canary, helped himself to refreshments and retired without serious depredations.
A farmer living near Elk Creek, arrested a party from town last week that had secured seven chickens, which, when settled, cost them ten dollars apiece. In this case the one with the most chickens did not seem to be the lucky one.
125 Years
Aug. 21, 1896
The flouring mill on Elk Creek, in the town of Spring Brook, owned by Miss Eliza Wilson, was destroyed by fire last week Tuesday morning. The fire was discovered about midnight by Mrs. Hoover, the wife of the miller, and the blaze was then coming through the roof. It is thought the building was struck by lightning and set on fire. There was considerable grain in the mill and the loss on building and contents is estimated at $10,000 on which there was an insurance of $4,000. This is a serious misfortune not only to the owner, but to the people in that vicinity.
100 Years
Aug. 18, 1921
Wheeler- James Westbrook from Otter Creek was brought to Dr. Dreyer Monday with a badly mashed and dislocated hand. A son of the unfortunate man was in a shed where a gasoline engine was running. His clothes became entangled in it and Mr. Westbrook undertook to rescue him, thus causing the mishap to himself. The clothing was torn from the boy.
Charles Rickart from Otter Creek carried a bandage over his right eye for a while last week after the local physician had extracted a piece of steel from it that had become lodged in it while he was repairing a corn binder.
75 Years
Aug. 21, 1946
From pianos to groceries to ink, might well be the story in connection with the romantic industrial past and future of the “old piano factory building” across the Red Cedar river, near the new bridge. At one time the building was used to house the piano factory. Later, after the piano factory closed, the building was empty for several years, until the Roberts Company bought it, and used it as headquarters for their wholesale business in Menomonie. Now, the famous Parker Pen company of Janesville will manufacture ink in this large building-beginning in September. Coming of the branch plant of the Parker Company to Menomonie is definitely a break for this city.
50 Years
Aug. 18, 1971
More than 300 persons received degrees Friday morning in ceremonies at Stout State University. The summer commencement exercises included the graduation of more than 200 graduates and postgraduate students.
Representing the faculty in the “Charge to the Graduates,” G.S. Wall called commencement a “brief interlude” rather than an end to education.
Wall, professor of education and psychology in the Graduate College, urged graduates to continue their education both formally and informally.
“Continue to use the tools you have acquired,” he said. “You have had the opportunity to develop the ability to rationalize. Hopefully you have learned to recognize a problem, analyze it, think of possible solutions to it, and finally to do something about it.”
25 Years
Aug. 18, 1996
Lauren Levendoski, at ten years old, is like most young athletes; she has an idol from her sport. In Lauren’s case, that idol is 14 year old Amanda Beard, a breaststroker who won three medals at the Atlanta Olympics. Lauren did her best to follow Beard’s lead last week, when she traveled to Fort Smith, Arkansas, to compete in the USS Central Zone Championships. Lauren made a big splash at her first-ever zone competition, finishing third in the 100 meter breaststroke, with a time of 1:30.84, seventh in the 50 meter breaststroke in 41.88, and participation on the 200 medley relay team, which won the event in a time of 2:27.01. As far as the experience went, Lauren didn’t mince any words, saying that it was the “funnest meet I’ve ever been to.”