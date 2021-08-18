From the Files, Week of Aug. 18

A farmer living near Elk Creek, arrested a party from town last week that had secured seven chickens, which, when settled, cost them ten dollars apiece. In this case the one with the most chickens did not seem to be the lucky one.

125 Years

Aug. 21, 1896

The flouring mill on Elk Creek, in the town of Spring Brook, owned by Miss Eliza Wilson, was destroyed by fire last week Tuesday morning. The fire was discovered about midnight by Mrs. Hoover, the wife of the miller, and the blaze was then coming through the roof. It is thought the building was struck by lightning and set on fire. There was considerable grain in the mill and the loss on building and contents is estimated at $10,000 on which there was an insurance of $4,000. This is a serious misfortune not only to the owner, but to the people in that vicinity.

100 Years

Aug. 18, 1921

Wheeler- James Westbrook from Otter Creek was brought to Dr. Dreyer Monday with a badly mashed and dislocated hand. A son of the unfortunate man was in a shed where a gasoline engine was running. His clothes became entangled in it and Mr. Westbrook undertook to rescue him, thus causing the mishap to himself. The clothing was torn from the boy.